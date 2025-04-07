Ministry of Defence signs Rs 2,385 crore contract for Mi-17V5 helicopter upgrades

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a Rs 2,385 crore contract to upgrade the electronic warfare suites on the Russian-origin Mi-17V5 helicopters. The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates 151 of these helicopters, procured in phases from Russia between 2008 and 2013, primarily for operations in the Himalayas.

The MoD said on Monday that it has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru, for the acquisition of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suites and aircraft modification kits as well as their installation on Mi-17 V5 helicopters, along with associated equipment, for the IAF at an overall cost of Rs 2,385 crore.

These state-of-the-art EW suites will considerably enhance operational survivability of the helicopters in hostile environment that would be created by the enemy during conflict. The majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufactures.

Advertisement

The MoD said “the EW suite for Mi-17 V5 is a significant leap forward in developing indigenous EW capabilities, making the country ‘aatmanirbhar’ in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative.”

The project will boost and encourage active participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs.

Advertisement

The contract is under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category of the defence acquisition procedure and was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi today.

The Mi-17V5 has a maximum speed of 250 km per hour and a cruise speed of 230 km per hour. It has a service ceiling of 6,000 metres, and the flight range with its main fuel tanks is 675 km.