Ministry of Home Affairs to talk to Meiteis, Kukis in Manipur to bridge ethnic divide: Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 17
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would talk to both Meitei and Kuki communities at the earliest so as to bridge the ethnic divide in Manipur.
Reviewing the security situation in Manipur here, Shah said strict action must be taken as per law against the perpetrators of violence in the northeastern state.
The home minister said the central forces’ deployment would be increased, if required, and that they should be deployed strategically to restore peace and tranquillity in the state, according to an official statement.
Shah directed the officials to ensure that no further incident of violence took place in the state which has been witnessing ethnic violence for over a year.
The MHA would talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis, so as to bridge the ethnic divide at the earliest, Shah was quoted as saying in the statement.
He also asked the chief secretary of Manipur to ensure proper health and education facilities for the displaced people and their rehabilitation.
The home minister said the Centre is fully committed to ensuring safety and security of all citizens of the northeastern state.
Shah also reviewed the situation in relief camps, especially in respect of proper availability of food, water, medicines and other basic amenities.
He underscored the importance of coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict.
