Ministry shuns US firms, switches to homegrown Zoho
Leading the transition, Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already switched to Zoho, using Zoho Show for his most recent Union Cabinet presentation, replacing Microsoft PowerPoint.
Ashwini Vaishnaw opts for 'Swadeshi' platform Zoho instead of PowerPoint at Cabinet press briefing. File
