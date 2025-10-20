DT
PT
Home / India / Minor boy killed, 3 others injured in fire at Mumbai chawl

Minor boy killed, 3 others injured in fire at Mumbai chawl

Fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, three electric vehicle batteries and household articles on first floor of the chawl in Shivshakti Nagar

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:59 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other persons were injured after a fire broke out at a chawl in Cuffe Parade of south Mumbai early on Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4.15 am at the single-storey chawl (row tenement) in Shivshakti Nagar on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, they said.

Four persons were injured in the blaze and rushed to St George's Hospital, where Yash Vitthal Khot (15) was declared dead, a civic official said.

The other injured persons -- Devendra Choudhary (30), Viraj Khot (13), and Sangram Kurne (25) -- were undergoing treatment, he said.

While Choudhary was admitted to the ICU, the condition of the two others was reported to be stable, the official said.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, three electric vehicle batteries and household articles in an area measuring about 10x10 feet on the first floor of the chawl, as per officials.

A fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.35 am, a fire official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

