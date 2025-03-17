Minutes before Vadodara crash: New CCTV footage shows accused 'drinking from a bottle' before fatal collision

New CCTV footage has surfaced online showing Rakshit Chaurasiya and his friend minutes before the Vadodara crash.

The accused allegedly drove intoxicated, killing a woman and injuring four others on Friday.

The CCTV footage shows moments leading up to the accident. The visuals show the accused, Rakshit Chaurasiya, and his friend, who was with him at the time of the crash, at the residence of another friend.

The footage also captures the car involved in the fatal accident.

The footage shows, them arriving on a scooter at a house. The two are engaged in conversation before entering, with Rakshit seen drinking from a bottle in his hand. However, the contents of the bottle are unclear. Another clip from the same location shows the black sedan crossing the road in front of the house before parking nearby.

Rakshit's friend Pranshu, who was in the car during the accident, is seen walking into the house. The collision between a car and a two-wheeler in Gujarat's Vadodara resulted in the death of one woman, while eight others were injured in the accident, police said on Saturday. While the accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, is already in police custody, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said that there were more than three vehicles involved in the incident. This included two Activa vehicles and one EV (Electric Vehicle). While the police have registered a drink and drive case against the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, he claimed that he was not drunk on the night of the accident. The accused said that he went for a Holika Dahan celebration and did not attend any party. Chaurasia stated that he was not drunk but was driving the car at a speed of 50 km/ph. Chaurasia blamed potholes for fatal accident, says 'lost control' due to airbags.

He further requested that he be allowed to meet the members of the victim's family and said that he was responsible for the accident.