'Misleading': EC fact-checks Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 ‘illegally’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday fact-checked Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his statement alleging that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 “illegally and unilaterally”.

The poll body said Gandhi’s statement was misleading.

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Sharing a screenshot of the Election Commission’s September 26 statement on X, Gandhi highlighted a paragraph which stated, “The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court. For the non-SIR period, the forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960) will be used.”

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“It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable,” he said in a post on X.

In response, the Election Commission, while terming his statement “misleading”, said, “The order for SIR in Bihar issued on June 24, 2025, was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. This order has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated May 27, 2026.”

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It further added, “In its Press Note No. 120 dated September 26, 2026, in Point 1(iii), the ECI has stated that, ‘The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court.’”