DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 'Misleading': EC fact-checks Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 ‘illegally’

'Misleading': EC fact-checks Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 ‘illegally’

Election Commission of India says Rahul Gandhi’s statement was misleading

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:11 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rahul Gandhi and Gyanesh Kumar. PTI file photos
Advertisement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday fact-checked Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his statement alleging that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 “illegally and unilaterally”.

The poll body said Gandhi’s statement was misleading.

Advertisement

Sharing a screenshot of the Election Commission’s September 26 statement on X, Gandhi highlighted a paragraph which stated, “The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court. For the non-SIR period, the forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960) will be used.”

Advertisement

“It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable,” he said in a post on X.

In response, the Election Commission, while terming his statement “misleading”, said, “The order for SIR in Bihar issued on June 24, 2025, was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. This order has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated May 27, 2026.”

Advertisement

It further added, “In its Press Note No. 120 dated September 26, 2026, in Point 1(iii), the ECI has stated that, ‘The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court.’”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts