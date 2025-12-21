DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 'Misleading propaganda': India rejects Dhaka media reports on protest outside Bangladesh High Commission

'Misleading propaganda': India rejects Dhaka media reports on protest outside Bangladesh High Commission

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified there was no attempt by protesters to breach the perimeter or create any security situation

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:00 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A security official stands guard outside the Bangladesh High Commission following violent protests in Bangladesh after the death of leader Sharif Osman Hadi, in New Delhi. ANI
Advertisement

India on Sunday rejected what it called “misleading propaganda” in sections of the Bangladesh media regarding a small demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, asserting that there was no breach of security and no threat to the mission at any time.

Advertisement

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that around 20–25 youths had briefly gathered outside the High Commission on December 20 to protest the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district and to demand protection for minorities in the neighbouring country.

Advertisement

He clarified that there was no attempt by the protesters to breach the perimeter or create any security situation.

Advertisement

“The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see,” Jaiswal said.

He underlined that India remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of foreign missions and diplomatic personnel on its soil. “India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” Jaiswal added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has stepped up security outside the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital amid continuing political and social turmoil in the neighbouring country.

Police sources told The Tribune that additional personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

The clarification from New Delhi comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions following reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, which have triggered protests and sharp reactions both domestically and internationally.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts