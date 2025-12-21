'Misleading propaganda': India rejects Dhaka media reports on protest outside Bangladesh High Commission

India on Sunday rejected what it called “misleading propaganda” in sections of the Bangladesh media regarding a small demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, asserting that there was no breach of security and no threat to the mission at any time.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that around 20–25 youths had briefly gathered outside the High Commission on December 20 to protest the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district and to demand protection for minorities in the neighbouring country.

He clarified that there was no attempt by the protesters to breach the perimeter or create any security situation.

“The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see,” Jaiswal said.

He underlined that India remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of foreign missions and diplomatic personnel on its soil. “India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” Jaiswal added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has stepped up security outside the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital amid continuing political and social turmoil in the neighbouring country.

Police sources told The Tribune that additional personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

The clarification from New Delhi comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions following reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, which have triggered protests and sharp reactions both domestically and internationally.