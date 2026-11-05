Misri holds talks in Kathmandu ahead of Nepal PM’s visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday held a series of high-level meetings with Nepal’s top diplomatic leadership in Kathmandu, seeking to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed visit to India later this month.

Misri, who arrived in Kathmandu for a two-day official visit, held talks with Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai on a range of issues of mutual interest, with preparations for Shah’s forthcoming India visit featuring prominently in the diplomatic engagement.

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The discussions are expected to help shape the agenda and identify possible outcomes of the proposed prime ministerial visit, which is being viewed as an opportunity by both countries to strengthen cooperation across key sectors.

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Misri also called on Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, with the two officials discussing prospects for expanding the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership in the context of upcoming high-level engagements.

The visit assumes significance as New Delhi and Kathmandu seek to consolidate ties under Nepal’s new political leadership and shift the focus towards development-driven cooperation amid lingering differences over the Lipulekh border issue.

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Shah is expected to visit New Delhi around November 22 for his first official bilateral visit abroad since taking office in March. Although the dates have not been formally announced, diplomatic preparations have gathered pace in both capitals.

Economic cooperation, hydropower investment, cross-border connectivity and infrastructure development are expected to figure prominently in the proposed engagement. Nepal is also likely to seek Indian assistance for flood reconstruction and the accelerated implementation of pending development projects.

The diplomatic outreach comes at a crucial juncture in India-Nepal relations, with both sides looking to translate renewed political engagement into concrete outcomes.

India and Nepal share deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people ties, alongside extensive cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity and development. Misri’s visit is expected to lay the groundwork for a substantive high-level engagement and give fresh impetus to the bilateral partnership.