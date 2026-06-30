DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Misri rejects reports of Track II talks with Pak

Misri rejects reports of Track II talks with Pak

Says events held in private capacity

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said the government has no involvement with retired diplomats and military officials participating in overseas discussions on India-Pakistan ties in their personal capacities and that New Delhi does not even take cognisance of such deliberations.

Advertisement

Misri's remarks to the media at Victoria in Seychelles came in the wake of reports that Indian and Pakistani experts comprising retired military officials, diplomats and politicians participated in Track 2 discussions on the sidelines of a regional security conference in Colombo last week.

Advertisement

"Dozens of such events take place in dozens of places around the world on a whole variety of subjects. There's nothing new, nothing special about these events," he said.

Advertisement

"As far as we are concerned, these are private events organised by private parties. There is nothing official about them," he said while responding to a media query.

"Obviously, I cannot speak for the government of Pakistan, but as far as India is concerned, there is no official participation, no official support or involvement, in these visits.

Advertisement

"It should be obvious, therefore, that anybody from India who is participating in these events, whether they are retired diplomats, retired military officials or members of civil society, they speak for themselves and they represent their own point of view," Misri said.

The Foreign Secretary said India did not take any cognisance of these events.

"They do not and cannot in any way represent the view of the Government of India. So that is the other important thing to keep in mind," he said.

"We really take no cognisance of these events. They really don't hold much value, as far as we are concerned," Misri added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts