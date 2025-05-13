DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Misri to brief Tharoor-led Parliamentary panel on situation with Pakistan on May 19

Misri to brief Tharoor-led Parliamentary panel on situation with Pakistan on May 19

Misri has regularly briefed the committee on a host of foreign affairs issues, including developments in India's neighbourhood like Bangladesh
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:45 AM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaks during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi. PTI file
Advertisement

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs on the current situation with Pakistan on May 19.

The committee's chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI Misri will brief the panel on Monday on the developments, which were marked by India striking terror sites in Pakistan followed by days of intense conflict between the two countries before they agreed to stop military actions.

Misri has regularly briefed the committee on a host of foreign affairs issues, including developments in India's neighbourhood like Bangladesh and in its ties with Canada.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper