Misri to visit Nepal on November 4-5 to lay ground for PM Balendra Shah’s India visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Nepal on November 4-5 to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed visit to India later this month, as New Delhi steps up diplomatic engagement with its Himalayan neighbour to strengthen bilateral ties.

Shah is expected to visit New Delhi around November 22 for his first official bilateral visit abroad since taking office in March. While the dates are yet to be formally announced, preparations are under way in both capitals, with Misri’s visit expected to help finalise the agenda and identify possible outcomes of the high-level engagement.

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According to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Misri will hold bilateral discussions with his Nepalese counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai to review the entire spectrum of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on matters of mutual interest. He is also scheduled to pay courtesy calls on senior Nepalese leaders.

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The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that Foreign Secretary Misri will discuss bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The proposed visit by Shah is expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, hydropower investment, cross-border connectivity and infrastructure development. Nepal is also expected to seek Indian assistance for reconstruction following devastating floods and faster implementation of pending development projects.

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Several India-backed infrastructure projects could also figure in discussions, with both sides looking to translate the renewed political engagement into tangible outcomes.

The diplomatic outreach comes against the backdrop of differences over the Lipulekh border issue and a period of uncertainty in bilateral ties. Nepal’s new leadership has indicated its desire to move relations away from geopolitical friction and towards development-oriented cooperation.

India had extended an invitation to Shah soon after he assumed office on March 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his desire to work closely with the new Nepalese leadership to take bilateral friendship and cooperation forward.

India and Nepal share deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people ties, apart from extensive cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity and development. Misri’s visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to the relationship ahead of the proposed prime ministerial engagement.