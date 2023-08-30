Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

IANS

Srinagar, August 29

The Miss World 2023 contest is set to be held in Kashmir later this year with 140 participating countries.

This was stated at a breakfast press briefing in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Among others, the press briefing was attended by Miss World Karolina Bielawski, Miss India Sini Shetty, Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena and Miss World England Jessica Gagen. India would be hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was in 1996.

