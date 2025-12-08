DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Missing Bengal girls rescued from Odisha

Missing Bengal girls rescued from Odisha

article_Author
PTI
West Bengal,, Updated At : 07:10 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Four teenage girls, who went missing from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, were rescued from Bhubaneswar, a police officer said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The girls, all students of class 9, went missing from Thakurnagar in Gaighata police station area on December 5, he said.

Advertisement

With the help of their mobile tower location, police tracked them to the Khurda station in Odisha. The RPF was immediately informed, and the girls were rescued, he added.

Advertisement

The girls were brought back to Gaighata on Sunday and will be handed over to their families on Monday after due legal process, the officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how and why the girls went to Odisha, he said.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts