Missing Bengal girls rescued from Odisha

Four teenage girls, who went missing from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, were rescued from Bhubaneswar, a police officer said on Sunday.

The girls, all students of class 9, went missing from Thakurnagar in Gaighata police station area on December 5, he said.

With the help of their mobile tower location, police tracked them to the Khurda station in Odisha. The RPF was immediately informed, and the girls were rescued, he added.

The girls were brought back to Gaighata on Sunday and will be handed over to their families on Monday after due legal process, the officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how and why the girls went to Odisha, he said.