Missing medical student found dead in car in Keralam

A 25-year-old final-year medical student was found dead inside a car parked by the roadside at Kallambalam here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashiq, they said.

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According to family sources, Ashiq had been missing from home for the past two days.

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The car was parked along a stretch of road where National Highway construction work is underway at Kallambalam.

Police said the car was locked from inside and some material was found burnt inside it.

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They said a preliminary examination suggested suicide, but the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination.

The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, for post-mortem examination following preliminary procedures, police said.

An investigation is underway, they added.