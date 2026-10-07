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Home / India / Missing medical student found dead in car in Keralam

Missing medical student found dead in car in Keralam

Police said the car was locked from inside and some material was found burnt inside it

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 01:26 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The police said a preliminary examination suggested suicide, but the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination. Representative image: iStock
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A 25-year-old final-year medical student was found dead inside a car parked by the roadside at Kallambalam here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashiq, they said.

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According to family sources, Ashiq had been missing from home for the past two days.

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The car was parked along a stretch of road where National Highway construction work is underway at Kallambalam.

Police said the car was locked from inside and some material was found burnt inside it.

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They said a preliminary examination suggested suicide, but the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination.

The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, for post-mortem examination following preliminary procedures, police said.

An investigation is underway, they added.

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