DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Missing since Nov 6, woman, 2 children found dead in Bhavnagar; police suspect husband

Missing since Nov 6, woman, 2 children found dead in Bhavnagar; police suspect husband

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway

article_Author
PTI
Bhavnagar, Updated At : 06:32 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The bodies of a Gujarat forest official’s wife and their two children were recovered in Bhavnagar on Sunday, 10 days after they went missing, police said.

Advertisement

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shailesh Khambhla had filed a missing persons complaint on November 6 with regards to his wife Nayana Rabari (40), their nine-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, Bhavnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Pandey told reporters.

Advertisement

“We received a tip-off about suspicious digging activity around November 6 near Khambhla’s quarter in the Forest Colony. Police and FSL personnel along with a sniffer dog carried out an inspection this morning, during which we recovered three bodies. They were identified by kin as Nayana Rabri and her two children,” Pandey said.

Advertisement

Shailesh Khambhla is currently considered a suspect in the case, the SP said.

The family, which had been living in Surat, had travelled to Bhavnagar to visit Khambhla during a vacation before they were reported missing, the official said.

Advertisement

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts