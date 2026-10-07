Mithun Chakraborty appointed Bengal govt cultural advisor with Cabinet rank
Veteran actor and BJP leader gets new role in Information and Cultural Affairs Department
Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was on Wednesday appointed a cultural advisor to the West Bengal government with the rank of a cabinet minister. Image credit/PTI file
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Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was on Wednesday appointed a cultural advisor to the West Bengal government with the rank of a cabinet minister, according to a notification.
The appointment was made in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department with immediate effect.
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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently announced the decision to make Chakraborty a cultural advisor to the state government.
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