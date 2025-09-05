Mithun Chakraborty, TMC’s Kunal Ghosh file defamation suits against each other

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has said that actor-turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty filed a civil defamation suit against him in the Calcutta High Court.

Advertisement

Ghosh said he has also filed a criminal defamation against Chakraborty before the Bankshall Court here, alleging defamatory remarks made against him by the actor.

Stating that he is yet to receive a notice from Chakraborty's lawyer, the TMC leader said on Thursday that he is eagerly awaiting to fight the suit in court when it comes up for hearing.

Advertisement

Ghosh said he has learnt from sources that a civil defamation suit has been filed against him by Chakraborty in the high court.

Chakraborty had earlier sent a legal notice to Ghosh, to which the TMC leader's lawyer Ayan Chakraborty said that he had already sent a reply.

Advertisement

The TMC spokesperson said he would pray before the high court, when Chakraborty's suit comes up, for a CBI investigation into the allegations he had made against the actor.