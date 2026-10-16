A 35-year-old teacher-turned-strawberry farmer from a remote Mizoram village near the Myanmar border has been honoured by the UN food agency in Rome for turning a modest experiment in fruit cultivation into a profitable livelihood.

Mari ZT Lalrithangi from Sangau in Lawngtlai district was among the "FAO 100 Women Heroes in Agrifood Systems and Rural Development" recognised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) as part of the International Year of Women Farmers 2026.

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She is the first Mizo woman to receive the recognition and was selected from more than 600 nominees from 131 countries. Two women from India were chosen for the honour.

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The award was presented at the World Food Forum at FAO headquarters in Rome on October 15.

"I am extremely happy to have received this honour. I express my gratitude to God and to everyone who helped me receive this recognition," Lalrithangi said over the phone from Rome on Friday.

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Lalrithangi began experimenting with strawberry cultivation in 2024 after learning about successful growers in neighbouring Siaha district.

Starting with around 1,000 saplings on a farm about 5 km from Sangau, she expanded the operation to more than 10,000 plants across two hectares.

She earned around Rs 1.5 lakh in the first year and more than Rs 10 lakh from strawberry cultivation in 2025.

She not only sells strawberry fruits, but also processed some of the produce into strawberry wine and candy, which were primarily sold in local markets.

A postgraduate in Sociology from IGNOU, Lalrithangi had previously worked as a private-school teacher and appeared for several competitive examinations while seeking a government job.

"Initially, after my graduation and completion of my master's degree, I gave several competitive examinations for jobs but failed. Then I thought a government job should not be my only focus to earn a living as there are other ways to have a good income if a person really works hard," she had told PTI earlier.

She eventually turned to farming, saying she wanted to become financially self-dependent and put her education to practical use.

Without formal training, Lalrithangi learnt cultivation techniques through online tutorials and from fellow farmers.

She said she often studied late at night while raising her three children.

"I used to read and study from the internet, particularly farming technique tutorials available on YouTube. As a mother to three children, I have little time. So, I studied until late at night and sometimes while breastfeeding," she said.

Her husband, a teacher in a state-run primary school at Sangau, and her parents-in-law have supported her farming activities, while the couple also spend weekends at the farm.

Lalrithangi was earlier adjudged the best farmer from Lawngtlai district at the Mizoram Horti Fair 2026.