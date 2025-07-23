Mizoram's oldest woman dies at 117, leaves behind 122 great-grandkids and 22 great-great-grandkids
Famiang, who was believed to be the oldest woman in Mizoram, died at the age of 117 at her home in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, a community leader said on Wednesday.
She breathed her last in Pangkhua village on Tuesday.
According to records maintained by the village leaders, Famiang was born in 1908 and married to the late Heinawna, with whom she had eight children, the leader said.
She has 51 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren, he said.
The community leader said that Famiang was fortunate to have sound health even in her old age and was honoured by the election department for casting her vote in the last assembly polls held in November 2023.
In recent months, her health began to deteriorate due to age-related problems, with her condition worsening in July.
Famiang was laid to rest at Pangkhua's cemetery.
