Mob tries to attack Manipur CM’s ancestral house

PTI

Imphal, September 28

A mob on Thursday night tried to attack the ancestral house of Manipur CM N Biren Singh, but security forces foiled the attempt, the police said.

The CM does not live there; he stays in his official residence. “There was an attempt to attack the CM’s ancestral house at Heingang locality in Imphal. Security forces stopped the mob around 100 metres away from the house,” a police officer said.

Violent protests by students over the death of two youths in Manipur rocked the state capital on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mob also vandalised the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Imphal West district and torched two four-wheelers. “Two groups of people came from different directions and approached the CM's ancestral residence but they were stopped,” said a police officer. Several rounds of teargas shells were fired by the RAF and state police personnel to disperse the mob.

