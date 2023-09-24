Mobile Internet restored in Manipur after four months

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

Almost four months after being suspended, the mobile Internet services were restored in Manipur today.

Meanwhile, the NIA has arrested a suspected terrorist for his alleged links with Myanmar-based rebel groups and conspiring to wage a war against India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur, an official said.

Moirangthem Anand Singh was arrested from Manipur and brought to New Delhi for questioning, a spokesperson for the NIA said. Singh was one of the five persons arrested by the Manipur Police for possessing weapons looted from police armoury. The arrest had led to an agitation by members of the majority community, who were claiming that they were village defence activists. A local court had granted bail to all five on Friday.

However, Singh was immediately placed under arrest and whisked away to an undisclosed location before being brought to the national Capital.

The official said Singh was arrested in a case related to a “transnational conspiracy” by the Myanmar-based leadership of terror groups to wage a war against the Government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The CM, meanwhile, said his government had urged the Union Home Ministry to cancel the free movement regime along the India-Myanmar border and complete its fencing. The regime allows people residing close to both sides of the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km deep into each other's territory without any document. /PTI

#Manipur #Myanmar