MoD considers simulators for ALH training as Dhruv helicopters remain grounded

As the indigenously developed Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) remains grounded following a crash about three months ago, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is looking at the use of outsourced simulators to ensure continuity in the training of aircrew and ground personnel.

The Directorate General of Army Aviation has been tasked with evaluating industry responses for providing simulator training for at least 7,000 hours annually across the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. A Request for Information (RFI) was issued by the MoD a few days ago.

The simulators, to be developed and maintained by the industry with services paying for their usage, are meant for the ALH’s Mark-III and Weapon Systems Integrated (WSI) variants. Besides flying and combat training, the training would also include maintenance and logistics modules.

The grounding of the ALH fleet followed the fatal crash of a Coast Guard Dhruv off the coast of Gujarat on January 5, 2025, resulting in the deaths of two pilots and a diver. Until the technical investigation determines the cause of the accident, the entire fleet remains non-operational.

The grounding has not only increased pressure on the Mi-17 medium-lift helicopters and the ageing Cheetah and Chetak light helicopters, but also impacted routine training at the unit level. The technical investigations are expected to take another 3-4 months.

State-owned aviation major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which designed and manufactures the ALH—of which around 330 are in service—is undertaking the investigation. Initial findings revealed a crack in the helicopter’s swashplate, a critical component controlling the rotor blade that affect the helicopter’s motion. HAL has roped in the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, to determine the cause of the crack and assess the metallurgical integrity of critical components and subsystems.

The ALH, a twin-engine, multi-role utility helicopter capable of ferrying 14 passengers or a 2,000-kg payload, first flew in 1992 and was inducted into service in 2002. Over the past 25 years, there have been multiple ALH crashes—13 attributed to technical defects, another 13 to human error, and the causes of two incidents remain unknown.

Training of personnel remains a continuous process across all military arms and services, for which structured programmes defining the scope, syllabus, training duration and methodology are laid out. Aviation personnel, particularly pilots and aircrew, must maintain operational currency. If they exceed a specified period without flying, they must revalidate their operational clearance, which includes flying with a currently qualified pilot or instructor.

The use of simulators by the armed forces for training across various domains, including handling combat platforms and wargaming, is increasing by the day. A few years ago, HAL, in collaboration with a Canadian firm, had previously-developed a full-motion cockpit simulator for the ALH.

According to the RFI, the new simulators that the MoD is looking for should accurately simulate flying of ALH in both day and night conditions, including hostile battlefield environments and night vision goggles for different operating scenarios, including operations over sea and flying over ships.

Acquisition of various types of targets for accurately simulating weapon firing of types of all ammunition, including the turret gun, rockets, anti-tank missiles and air-to-air-missiles, along with use of electronic warfare systems and counter measures are among other listed requirements.