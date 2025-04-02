DT
MoD considers simulators for ALH training as Dhruv helicopters remain grounded

MoD considers simulators for ALH training as Dhruv helicopters remain grounded

Directorate General of Army Aviation has been tasked with evaluating industry responses to provide simulator training for at least 7,000 hours annually across the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:12 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
Dhruv ALH from the IAF’s Sarang helicopter display team. Tribune photo: Vijay Mohan
As the indigenously developed Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) remains grounded following a crash about three months ago, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is looking at the use of outsourced simulators to ensure continuity in the training of aircrew and ground personnel.

The grounding of the ALH fleet followed the fatal crash of a Coast Guard Dhruv off the coast of Gujarat on January 5, 2025, resulting in the deaths of two pilots and a diver. Until the technical investigation determines the cause of the accident, the entire fleet remains non-operational.

The grounding has not only increased pressure on the Mi-17 medium-lift helicopters and the ageing Cheetah and Chetak light helicopters, but also impacted routine training at the unit level. The technical investigations are expected to take another 3-4 months.

State-owned aviation major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which designed and manufactures the ALH—of which around 330 are in service—is undertaking the investigation. Initial findings revealed a crack in the helicopter’s swashplate, a critical component controlling the rotor blade that affect the helicopter’s motion. HAL has roped in the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, to determine the cause of the crack and assess the metallurgical integrity of critical components and subsystems.

The ALH, a twin-engine, multi-role utility helicopter capable of ferrying 14 passengers or a 2,000-kg payload, first flew in 1992 and was inducted into service in 2002. Over the past 25 years, there have been multiple ALH crashes—13 attributed to technical defects, another 13 to human error, and the causes of two incidents remain unknown.

