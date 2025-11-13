DT
Home / India / MoD inks Rs 2,095 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Ltd to procure anti-tank missiles

MoD inks Rs 2,095 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Ltd to procure anti-tank missiles

The missiles are being procured to enhance the combat capabilities of the Army

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:15 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
The defence ministry on Thursday inked a Rs 2,095 crore deal with the state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd to procure anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army.

The missiles are being procured to enhance the combat capabilities of the Army.

The defence ministry inked a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited for the procurement of INVAR Anti-tank Missiles at a total cost of Rs 2,095.70 crore under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, an official readout said.

"The procurement of the INVAR anti-tank missiles enhances the firepower and lethality of Tank T-90, the mainstay of armoured regiments of the Indian Army," it said.

"The weapon system is a sophisticated laser-guided anti-tank missile with very high hit probability. It is set to transform the conduct of Mechanised operations and offer operational advantage against the adversary," the ministry said in the readout.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

