MoD inks Rs 2,095 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Ltd to procure anti-tank missiles

The defence ministry on Thursday inked a Rs 2,095 crore deal with the state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd to procure anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army.

The missiles are being procured to enhance the combat capabilities of the Army.

The defence ministry inked a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited for the procurement of INVAR Anti-tank Missiles at a total cost of Rs 2,095.70 crore under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, an official readout said.

"The procurement of the INVAR anti-tank missiles enhances the firepower and lethality of Tank T-90, the mainstay of armoured regiments of the Indian Army," it said.

"The weapon system is a sophisticated laser-guided anti-tank missile with very high hit probability. It is set to transform the conduct of Mechanised operations and offer operational advantage against the adversary," the ministry said in the readout.