MoD okays more BrahMos, radars & drones

The DAC okayed armed drones for the three services keeping in mind the changes in warfare. The BrahMos and the air defence systems showed their prowess during the skirmish with Pakistan May 7-10.

The DAC is the apex decision making body of the Ministry of Defence. In all, today’s meeting okayed a total of Rs 67,000 crore worth of proposals. The DAC okayed what is called the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) – the first step to kick start the acquisition process.

The DAC okayed, BrahMos fire control system and launchers. It also okayed upgradation of BARAK-1 an air defence missile system. The driver of the infantry carrying vehicle, the BMP, would get better thermal imagery based night-sights, to improve night driving capabilities.

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC okayed procurement of mountain radars and upgradation of ‘spyder’ air defence weapon system. The procurement of mountain radars will enhance the air surveillance capability along and across the borders in the mountainous region, the Ministry of Defence said. The upgradation of ‘Spyder’ system will enhance the air defence capability, the MoD said.

Also all there services will acquire Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones. The proposed drones can carry multiple payloads and weapons and operate at longer ranges for long endurance missions. They will significantly enhance round-the-clock surveillance and combat capability of the Armed Forces.

For the Navy the procurement of ‘compact autonomous surface craft’ will provide the capability to the Indian Navy for detection, classification and neutralisation of threats in anti-submarine warfare.

In addition, DAC has also accorded proposals for sustenance of C-17 and C-130J fleets of the IAF and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of S-400 missile system.