MoD to streamline acquisition procedures of defence equipment for faster modernisation

The Ministry of Defence has initiated a review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 to streamline the process of acquiring weapons and equipment, keeping pace with technological advancements. A committee has been set up to conduct extensive deliberations with all stakeholders, led by former IAS officer Apurva Chandra, who previously served as Director General Acquisition, as the Principal Advisor.

The review aims to align the acquisition process with operational requirements and modernisation needs of the Armed Forces. Key focus areas include encouraging design and development in both public and private sectors, prioritising startups, innovators, and the private defence industry for indigenous technology infusion. The reformed DAP will seek to promote self-reliance through indigenously designed and developed systems, establishing India as a global defence manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub.

The new procedures will facilitate “Make in India” by promoting defence manufacturing in the country through joint ventures and technology transfer for the private sector. This will encourage foreign original equipment manufacturers to utilise the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route. The committee invites suggestions on policy and procedural changes needed to streamline acquisition processes, improve ease of doing business, conduct equipment trials, fast-track procedures, and adopt new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Suggestions can be emailed to secy-dap2025@gov.in by July 5. The committee comprises senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, representatives from the defence industry, and academia.