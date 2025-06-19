DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / MoD to streamline acquisition procedures of defence equipment for faster modernisation

MoD to streamline acquisition procedures of defence equipment for faster modernisation

Key focus areas include encouraging design and development in both public and private sectors, prioritising startups, innovators, and the private defence industry for indigenous technology infusion
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:21 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Ministry of Defence has initiated a review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 to streamline the process of acquiring weapons and equipment, keeping pace with technological advancements. A committee has been set up to conduct extensive deliberations with all stakeholders, led by former IAS officer Apurva Chandra, who previously served as Director General Acquisition, as the Principal Advisor.

Advertisement

The review aims to align the acquisition process with operational requirements and modernisation needs of the Armed Forces. Key focus areas include encouraging design and development in both public and private sectors, prioritising startups, innovators, and the private defence industry for indigenous technology infusion. The reformed DAP will seek to promote self-reliance through indigenously designed and developed systems, establishing India as a global defence manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub.

The new procedures will facilitate “Make in India” by promoting defence manufacturing in the country through joint ventures and technology transfer for the private sector. This will encourage foreign original equipment manufacturers to utilise the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route. The committee invites suggestions on policy and procedural changes needed to streamline acquisition processes, improve ease of doing business, conduct equipment trials, fast-track procedures, and adopt new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

Suggestions can be emailed to secy-dap2025@gov.in by July 5. The committee comprises senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, representatives from the defence industry, and academia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts