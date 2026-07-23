Modern-day generation is restless; wants quick solution to problems: SC on honeymoon murder case

Cases like honeymoon murder are bound to happen as the present generation may be “more knowledgeable than us” but in terms of dealing with pressure, they are more vulnerable, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

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A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale made these comments while cancelling the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.

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“Such incidents are bound to happen in a changing society… Modern-day generation is restless. They want quick solutions to problems. We will have a lot of cases of personal laws,” Justice Sundresh said.

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“If you are a member of a joint family, you will learn to take disappointment and will adjust. In a nuclear family, you cry at small things. You get agitated if you do not get them,” the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Meghalaya Government, said there was a report that said depression was on the rise because of the nuclear family system.

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Justice Sundresh said, “Children will learn from uncles, aunts and grandparents. Recently, I saw a child was crying in a hotel and immediately, the parents gave a mobile phone and the child stopped crying. This is the larger problem. Instead of emotions, they are giving a gadget.”

The present-day mind was an extremely animated one, which got agitated over small things, the bench said.

Mehta said the present generation may have more information due to social media but they do not have knowledge.

In today’s time, whatever was being shared on WhatsApp was being treated as knowledge, Justice Varale said.

“There are comic reels where the husband goes to honeymoon with bodyguards. That trust or relationship between a man and a woman who become husband and wife is diminishing. Earlier, the joint family system used to take care of the relationship,” Mehta said.