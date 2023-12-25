 Modi aims to make 140 crore people self-reliant, says Shah : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Modi aims to make 140 crore people self-reliant, says Shah

Modi aims to make 140 crore people self-reliant, says Shah

Modi aims to make 140 crore people self-reliant, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, December 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make 140 crore people, including the poor, in the country ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) and has worked with dedication for it.

In 9 years, 3 crore got their own houses

In past nine years, around three crore people got their own homes, four crore people got electricity connections, 10 crore people got gas cylinders, 12 crore people got toilets, 80 crore people got free ration. Amit Shah, Home Minister

Lays stone for 45 development works

Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 45 public welfare projects worth Rs 358.95 lakh in Gandhinagar. Later, he unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. ANI

PM Modi wants to make India self-reliant in space technology and defence, and also aims to make the poor people self-reliant, Shah said addressing a gathering here of beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme, which helps street vendors get easy loans.

The Union Minister said poor people have benefitted the most under the Modi government.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the function to give loans to beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi scheme).

Shah said Prime Minister Modi has given a call to make India “atmanirbhar” and wants to make the country self-reliant in space technology, defence, all kinds of businesses and other fields.

“PM Modi wants to make 140 crore people including all the poor people ‘atmanirbhar’. Besides space technology, research and development among other things, the Prime Minister has worked with complete dedication to improve the standard of life of 60 crore poor people,” Shah said.

“In the last nine years, around three crore people got their own homes, four crore people got electricity connections, 10 crore people got gas cylinders, 12 crore people got toilets, 80 crore people got free ration and 60 crore people have been covered under the Rs 5 lakh health insurance (scheme),” he said.

Various schemes are being implemented to bring the poor people out of poverty, Shah said.

“In my constituency (Gandhinagar in Gujarat), over 1.5 lakh people have availed the benefit of PM-SVANidhi scheme, under which financial assistance is given to those who are running small businesses and hand carts without any collateral,” he said.

“In Gandhinagar constituency, there is 90 per cent saturation of various pro-poor schemes,” he added.

Chief Minister Patel said as a result of schemes launched by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the poor people in the country are now living a self-reliant life.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Amit Shah #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

2
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

3
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

4
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

5
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

6
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

7
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

8
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

9
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

10
India

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

Asks IOA to appoint ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

15L intoxicating tablets seized by Punjab cops

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea


Cities

View All

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Four nabbed with 381-grams heroin

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer