Modi, Bibi hail flydubai pilot as hero; Israel says co-pilot radicalised, suicidal

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, whose actions helped avert a mid-air catastrophe aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, has drawn praise from leaders across the world, even as investigators probe whether the dramatic cockpit attack that left him seriously injured had any terrorist motive or was part of a planned attempt to hijack the aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, hailing Machchhar’s bravery in the face of grave danger. Modi said the pilot had fought valiantly to prevent what could have turned into another 9/11-like tragedy, putting the lives of passengers ahead of his own safety. He said he had also spoken to Machchhar’s parents and wife.

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“Today, the entire world is proud of him,” Modi said, describing his actions as a source of pride for every Indian. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him as a “true hero” whose actions saved the lives of all 174 people onboard.

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“My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery,” Netanyahu said, adding that the pilot’s courage had prevented a catastrophic mid-air disaster.

The praise has come amid emerging details of the incident, which Israeli authorities have suggested may have had a terror-related dimension.

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In comments to US media, Netanyahu said the co-pilot allegedly responsible for the attack appeared to have undergone radical Islamist indoctrination and was suicidal. He identified the attacker as an Omani national and said preliminary information pointed to ideological radicalisation. Netanyahu also said there was currently no evidence linking the incident to Iran.

Israeli authorities have alleged that the co-pilot stabbed Machchhar in the cockpit and then attempted to crash the aircraft. Despite suffering severe injuries, the captain reportedly managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers, crew members and off-duty pilots travelling onboard to enter and overpower the attacker.

The aircraft lost thousands of feet in altitude during the struggle before control was restored. The flight, FZ1073, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday with 174 passengers onboard.

The plane was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Two off-duty pilots are reported to have assisted in stabilising the aircraft during the emergency, while a dentist travelling as a passenger treated the injured captain, who had suffered significant blood loss.

Machchhar was initially treated in Saudi Arabia before being airlifted to Abu Dhabi for further medical care. On Thursday, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Dr Deepak Mittal, visited the pilot and his family at the hospital. The Indian Embassy said Machchhar was in good health and recovering well. It added that the mission remained in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued treatment and well-being.

Meanwhile, the UAE has launched a formal investigation into the incident, including whether it was linked to terrorism or a possible hijack attempt. UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Al Shamsi has ordered the formation of a specialised prosecution team to investigate the circumstances and causes of the attack aboard the flydubai aircraft.

The UAE has clarified that it has not classified the episode as a terrorist attack. However, investigators will examine any possible motive to hijack the aircraft, links to terrorist activity, and whether the act was planned, directed or part of a wider plot.

The investigation now spans three countries, with authorities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel examining different aspects of the case. The UAE has asserted jurisdiction on the grounds that the aircraft was registered and operated under its flag, meaning UAE law applies to offences committed onboard even outside its territory.

Investigators are expected to examine the cockpit voice recorder and flight-data recorder, reconstruct the sequence of events inside the cockpit, and scrutinise the background, communications and possible motivations of the accused co-pilot. The probe is also likely to focus on whether there were any warning signs before the flight and how an attack was able to occur inside a secured cockpit.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has thanked Saudi authorities for their cooperation and urged the public to rely on official information rather than speculation while the investigation is underway.