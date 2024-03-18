Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 17

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took on PM Narendra Modi, saying he won't be able to win the elections without “EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax”. He alleged the BJP had been winning elections by tampering the EVMs.

The former Congress chief addressed a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on the culmination of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The rally was attended by INDIA bloc leaders Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (DMK), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren (JMM), former J&K CMs Farooq Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML) and Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP) among others.

He said, “We had asked the EC to count the VVPAT also. But our demand wasn’t accepted.” Rahul said the disclosures being made in connection with the electoral bond scheme brought out “instances of massive extortion by the Modi-led government to fill BJP coffers”.

He alleged PM Modi had a “monopoly over corruption”. “Do you think the Shiv Sena and NCP split and joined the ruling alliance just like that,” he asked, claiming a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra quit the party and confessed to his mother (Sonia Gandhi) that he was leaving for the fear of going to jail.

Rahul also said the entire country was against the Agniveer scheme. “The yatra has taken me to a lot of places. Everywhere I have heard the same thing about the Agniveer scheme, which has been brought to exploit the country’s youth,” he said. He said he was compelled to launch his yatras to highlight “rising unemployment, inflation and hatred in society”.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge also took on the PM for “not being true to his vow against corruption”. “Pickpockets steal meagre sums. But the amount here (electoral bonds) ran into thousands of crores. So Modi cannot be called a pickpocket,” Kharge said.

He said while Modi had proclaimed “na khaunga, na khane dunga (will not indulge in bribery nor let anyone do so)”, in reality he was extorting money from corporates. He also accused the PM of being hell bent on changing the Constitution drafted by late BR Ambedkar. He appealed to the people to vote for INDIA candidates in huge numbers and defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, SP president Akhilesh Yadav wrote to Rahul that he could not attend the rally since he was preoccupied with preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

