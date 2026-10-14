Modi, Carney agree to build on positive momentum in relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney. The two leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties.

“We agreed to work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our strategic partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties. Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world,” the PM said, describing the conversation in a post on X.

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Meanwhile, Carney's office said on Tuesday that Indian PM Narendra Modi was set visit Canada in December; and the leaders were committed to conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations at the earliest opportunity.

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The conversation between Modi and Carney comes amid efforts by both countries to strengthen ties and advance CEPA negotiations, hoping to conclude it by December. India and Canada are currently in the fifth round of negotiations. The two countries are targeting a bilateral trade to 70 billion Canadian dollars by 2030.

Last month, Carney had said negotiations were making good progress and had expressed his willingness to host Modi in Canada in December. If Modi visits Canada, it would be his first bilateral trip to the country since bilateral relations were strained by a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Modi last visited Canada in June 2025 to attend the G7 Summit at Carney’s invitation.

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Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

A Canadian statement said Anand at her meeting with Jaishankar, will advance collaboration on roadmap priorities, including trade, energy, people-to-people ties and security and defence cooperation. Anand will reinforce the importance of multilateral and plurilateral cooperation at a time of geopolitical uncertainty and highlight Canada as a reliable partner for India and the broader Indo-Pacific.

Anand is also to meet with senior leaders and government officials, as well as business leaders to expand commercial partnerships, promote collaboration in defence and security, artificial intelligence and innovation, and strengthen people-to-people ties.

New Delhi and Ottawa have been seeking to deepen cooperation on security and defence.

National security adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart, David Morrison, also reviewed progress in security and law enforcement cooperation under a shared Security Work Plan concluded in February.

In a joint statement, the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination against transnational organised crime, terrorism, violent extremism, human and drug trafficking, cybercrime and extortion, as well as on the extradition of criminal offenders.