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Home / India / Modi chairs PM Economic Council meet; further reforms on ease of living and working on the table

Modi chairs PM Economic Council meet; further reforms on ease of living and working on the table

Members also gave their assessment of the impact of West Asia conflict on India and the world

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:13 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi. File photo
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of his Economic Advisory Council, with further reforms to ease living and working on the table.

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“The PM and the EAC discussed various ideas, and measures to further boost India’s economic growth in times of global turmoil,” sources said.

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They said various reforms to improve ease of living and ease of doing business were also discussed.

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The members also gave their assessment of the impact of West Asia conflict on India and the world.

The meeting came just a day after Indian growth projections defied predictions with 7.7 per cent GDP growth in FY26.

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The January to March quarter growth expanded to 7.8 per cent on strong domestic demand and government spending plus revival signs in rural economy where tractor sales were up 23 per cent compared to last fiscal.

The growth estimates surpassed expectations despite global headwinds amid the West Asia crisis.

PM Modi, while commenting on the growth data released by National Statistical Office, said India’s growth momentum remains strong.

"GDP growth rate of 7.7 per cent in FY 2025-26 and 7.8 per cent in Q4 of FY 2025-26 reflect the inherent strength of our economy, the success of reforms and the hard work of 140 crore Indians. We shall leave no stone unturned to further ‘Ease of Living,’ ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and increase opportunities for our youth," he said on a day when Cockroach Janta Party members protested at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET UG paper leak and CBSE on screen marking mess.

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