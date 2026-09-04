Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday as she became Italy's longest continuously serving postwar PM, calling the historic feat a clear sign of the Italian people's trust and confidence in her leadership.

Thanking Modi, Meloni said the relationship between Italy and India is stronger than ever today and together the two countries continue to strengthen the bond between Europe and Asia as well, working side by side to also develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Advertisement

Meloni, 49, has been Italy's prime minister since October 22, 2022. On Thursday, after 1,413 days in office, she became the country's longest-serving uninterrupted prime minister since World War II. She is also the first woman to hold the position.

Advertisement

"Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said Meloni's friendship had also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and that he looked forward to continuing close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of both countries.

Advertisement

"My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead," he said.

In response, Meloni said, "Thank you, dear @narendramodi, for your words and for your friendship. The relationship between Italy and India is today stronger than ever."

The Italian prime minister said the Special Strategic Partnership that the two countries launched during their last meeting is the recognition of the importance of this bond.

She said it is the will to unite the expertise of both nations to create new avenues for growth, seizing the extraordinary collaborative opportunities before them.

"I am certain that Italy and India, together, will continue to strengthen the bond between our Continents as well, working side by side also to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," Meloni said.

Modi became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister on June 10, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office.