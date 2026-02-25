DT
Home / India / Modi displaying ‘moral cowardice’ when world is critical of Netanyahu: Congress

Modi displaying ‘moral cowardice’ when world is critical of Netanyahu: Congress

Congress’s Jairam Ramesh says Modi is ‘brazenly embracing’ his Israeli counterpart, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:49 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
Jairam Ramesh. File photo
The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Israel visit, saying the PM is displaying "moral cowardice" when the entire world is critical of his "dear friend" and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi is "brazenly embracing" his Israeli counterpart, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and who is orchestrating the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

On May 20, 1960, Jawaharlal Nehru was in Gaza and met the Indian contingent of the UN Emergency Force there, Ramesh recalled.

Related news: Looking forward to meeting PM Netanyahu, consolidating enduring bonds: PM Modi ahead of Israel visit

On November 29, 1981, India issued a commemorative postage stamp in solidarity with Palestine and on November 18, 1988, India formally recognised the state of Palestine, he pointed out.

"That was a different era. Now the Indian Prime Minister is brazenly embracing the Prime Minister of Israel, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and who is orchestrating the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank," Ramesh said on X.

"When the entire world is critical of his 'dear friend' Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Modi will be displaying moral cowardice," he alleged.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hoped Modi would mention the genocide in Gaza while addressing the Israeli Parliament and demand justice for them.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them."

She asserted, "India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation, we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world."

Modi's visit begins on Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation between the two countries. It will be Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years.

The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to that country in July 2017.

