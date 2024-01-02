 Modi government inked one free trade agreement in 2023, seven still under negotiations : The Tribune India

  India
Modi government inked one free trade agreement in 2023, seven still under negotiations

The worst-hit has been the India-UK FTA which was touted as the most ambitious

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, January 2

Free trade agreements (FTAs) have proved hard nuts for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government to crack as of the three trade pacts it had intended to sign before the end of 2023, the government could ink just one with the UAE.

Negotiations for FTAs with Australia and the UK are still a work in progress.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has frequently criticised the existing FTAs and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) signed by previous governments as having given too much in return for a marginal boost in Indian exports.

The worst-hit has been the India-UK FTA which was touted as the most ambitious. Both London and New Delhi had hoped to wrap it up by Diwali, 2022.

However, even with an India-origin PM Rishi Sunkak in 10, Downing Street, another Diwali has passed by but the FTA is still being negotiated.

The sticking point seems to be New Delhi’s desire to tie up the movement of its professionals as a quid pro quo for lowering import tariffs.

India and Australia have signed a precursor agreement to an FTA. The feeling here is that Canberra has lost steam after its Anthony Albanese-led government began cozying up to China which lowered the punitive import duties it had earlier imposed on some agricultural products.

In all, the Modi government was aiming to sign eight FTAs. The fate of the other five is even more tenuous, mainly due to geopolitical upheavals such as the proposed FTA with Tel Aviv that would have given a leg up to Adani Group’s takeover of the Haifa port in Israel.

Similarly, a FTA with Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan called “India-Eurasian Economic Union” has been in the works for seven years. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had touched on it during his recent Moscow visit. But with Russia under heavy sanctions, the focus will remain bilateral with Moscow.

Another FTA being negotiated with Ottawa is stalled due to the controversy over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Not much progress has also been reported in talks on two other FTA — with the European Union and the South Africa Customs Union, respectively.

New Delhi is also facing problems in reopening FTAs signed by previous governments and which it considers deleterious to the trade balance.

#Narendra Modi


