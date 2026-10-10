Modi govt failed to protect Indian IT professionals, says Congress

He made these remarks after the Trump administration on Thursday suspended Microsoft, Adobe and major IT outsourcing companies, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL and Cognizant, from a key US programme used by employers to sponsor skilled foreign workers for permanent residency.

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Ramesh alleged that the US government’s actions, which directly targeted Indian IT professionals, had once again demonstrated that appeasing powerful leaders did not pay off. He claimed that the Modi government was reluctant to use the legal options available to it to respond to Washington.

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“India has a number of options to retaliate under laws already passed by Parliament like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and its Rules. But a thoroughly compromised PM now under siege on “Gyanesh Gate will not do so,” Ramesh said.

Linking the issue to the Centre’s decision on merchant discount rate (MDR) charges for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, the Congress leader alleged that the government had gone out of its way to please Trump. He claimed the move would directly benefit American companies.