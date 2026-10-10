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Home / India / Modi govt failed to protect Indian IT professionals, says Congress

Modi govt failed to protect Indian IT professionals, says Congress

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh. Image credit/PTI File
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Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of failing to protect Indian IT professionals against the latest US government actions, alleging that the Centre’s approach of appeasing US President Donald Trump had failed to safeguard Indian interests.

He made these remarks after the Trump administration on Thursday suspended Microsoft, Adobe and major IT outsourcing companies, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL and Cognizant, from a key US programme used by employers to sponsor skilled foreign workers for permanent residency.

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Ramesh alleged that the US government’s actions, which directly targeted Indian IT professionals, had once again demonstrated that appeasing powerful leaders did not pay off. He claimed that the Modi government was reluctant to use the legal options available to it to respond to Washington.

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“India has a number of options to retaliate under laws already passed by Parliament like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and its Rules. But a thoroughly compromised PM now under siege on “Gyanesh Gate will not do so,” Ramesh said.

Linking the issue to the Centre’s decision on merchant discount rate (MDR) charges for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, the Congress leader alleged that the government had gone out of its way to please Trump. He claimed the move would directly benefit American companies.

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