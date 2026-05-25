Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday lashed out at the Modi government over the latest fuel hike and asked who is benefitting from this "daily robbery".

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Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers.

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In a post on X, Kharge said, "The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet! 4th hike in 10 days!! Petrol Rs 7.35/litre, Diesel Rs 7.53/litre. The Modi government has sprinkled petrol to burn the savings of common people."

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He pointed out that between 2004 and 2014, during the UPA, international crude oil prices increased by 175.34 per cent, while during the Modi government, not even a single cent of international crude oil prices have increased.

"Despite that, the Modi government has hiked the petrol prices from Rs. 71.41 per litre in 2014 to Rs. 102.12 per litre in 2026, a rise of 43.01 per cent, and diesel prices from Rs 56.71 per litre to Rs 95.20 per litre, an increase of 67.87 per cent," he said.

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The Modi government has looted Rs 43 lakh crore in the last 12 years, making it a loot of Rs. 1,000 everyday, he said.

"With the 4th time rise in Petrol and Diesel prices, today the shares of HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose by 5.8%, 4.44% and 3.90% respectively. Profit over People is BJP's DNA!" Kharge said.

"Every fuel price hike is another blow to household budgets, and has a cascading effect on every aspect of the economy. From Farmers to MSMEs, every strata of the society bears the brunt of BJP's LOOT," the Congress chief alleged.

"We repeat. Who is benefitting from this DAILY ROBBERY?" Kharge said in his post.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.

The latest revision pushed petrol prices higher by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71, according to industry sources.

Petrol prices were raised to Rs 102.12 a litre in Delhi from Rs 99.51 previously, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 95.20 per litre from Rs 92.49.

The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in the global market, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased on May 15 by Rs 3 per litre each, and on May 19 by 90 paise a litre. This was followed by an 87-paise per litre increase in petrol and a 91-paise hike in diesel rates on May 23.

After Monday's increase, petrol at PSU pumps in Mumbai now costs Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel Rs 97.83, while prices in Kolkata rose to Rs 113.51 and Rs 99.82, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.77 and diesel at Rs 99.55.

Prices vary across states due to local taxes.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) together control 90 per cent of India's fuel market.

The back-to-back increases come after global crude oil prices surged more than 50 per cent since late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

Fuel retailers had in the first two-and-half-months of the conflict kept pump prices low despite rising input costs, a move the government said was aimed at shielding consumers from inflation. Opposition parties, however, accused the government of delaying price revisions until after key state elections.

The May 15 increase came after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanded its electoral footprint by winning three of five state and UT elections, including West Bengal.