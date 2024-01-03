Modi govt inked one FTA in 2023, seven in the works

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, January 2

Free trade agreements (FTAs) have proved hard nuts for the Modi government to crack. Of the three trade pacts it had intended to sign before the end of 2023, the government could ink just one with the UAE. Negotiations for FTAs with Australia and the UK are still a work in progress.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has frequently criticised the existing FTAs and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) signed by previous governments as having given too much in return for a marginal boost in Indian exports.

The worst-hit has been the India-UK FTA which was touted as the most ambitious. Both London and New Delhi had hoped to wrap it up by Diwali 2022. However even with an India-origin PM Rishi Sunak in 10, Downing Street, another Diwali has passed by but the FTA is still being negotiated.

The sticking point seems to be New Delhi’s desire to tie up the movement of its professionals as a quid pro quo for lowering import tariffs.

In all, the Modi government was aiming to sign eight FTAs. The fate of the other five is even more tenuous, mainly due to geopolitical upheavals such as the proposed FTA with Tel Aviv that would have given a leg up to Adani Group’s takeover of the Haifa port in Israel.