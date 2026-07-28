Modi govt will root out paper leak like terrorism, Naxalism; Anurag Thakur

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday asserted that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will eradicate the menace of paper leak "once and for all", while launching a sharp attack on the Opposition and the Congress during a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

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Participating in the debate, Thakur said the legislation was brought to secure the future of India's youth but alleged that the Opposition had avoided discussing it for several days. "Just as the Modi government has taken decisive action against terrorism and Naxalism, we will also root out the problem of paper leaks once and for all," he said.

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Describing examination irregularities as a serious threat to the aspirations of young people, Thakur said paper leaks were "no less dangerous than terrorism or Naxalism" because the country's youth were the biggest victims. "I want to assure the youth of our country that we will find a definitive solution to this paper leak problem. Just as the Modi government has provided solutions and remedies for every other challenge, we are going to resolve this issue as well," he said.

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Thakur said while the government was bringing reforms to make the examination system more robust the Opposition was indulging in politics instead of supporting measures to strengthen the education system.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's appeal among young voters, Thakur said the Prime Minister had a direct connection with the youth, which was reflected in his electoral success. "Prime Minister Modi has a direct connection with the youth, and that is why young people listen to him. On the strength of his popularity, he has become the country's prime minister for the third time," he said.

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Turning his attack towards Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi ji, no matter how hard you try, you will never get the opportunity to enter the Prime Minister's residence."

Criticising the INDIA bloc, Thakur said the Opposition alliance lacked unity, leadership and a coherent policy. "The INDIA alliance appears to suffer from a lack of trust among its own members. They seem to have neither clear leadership nor a coherent policy, and their intentions are questionable as well," he said.

Referring to a recent Opposition protest, Thakur claimed Rahul Gandhi's attempt to corner the government had failed because he protested alone. "The urge to steal the spotlight backfired. Rahul Gandhi ended up sitting alone in protest outside the Prime Minister's residence without even calling his alliance partners," he said.

Defending the government's handling of the NEET controversy, Thakur said the NEET re-examination was conducted under multi-layered security arrangements.