Modi greets Putin on b’day; both sides look to strengthen ties at Dec meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin to greet him on his 73rd birthday even as the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the partnership in military, energy, trade and investment sectors.

Conveying his best wishes to Putin for his good health and success, Modi told the Russian President that he was looking forward to welcoming him for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.

The summit is being organised in the backdrop of 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods for buying Russian oil. Putin is expected to visit India on December 5-6. It was the fourth phone call between the two leaders since August. Putin had also called up Modi on September 17 to greet him on his birthday.

Last week, the Russian President directed his officials to devise measures, including purchasing more agricultural products and medicines from India, to soften the trade imbalance with New Delhi, which was due to the heavy import of crude oil.

Speaking at the ‘International Valdai Discussion Forum of Security’ at the Black Sea resort at Sochi, Putin said he was looking forward to his trip to India in early December and meeting “his friend and reliable partner Prime Minister Modi”.

Lauding Modi, Putin called him a “balanced, wise and nationally oriented” leader. He had also hoped that Indian people would not tolerate their country being bullied into making a decision that contradicted their national interests and priorities. “(India) will never allow itself to be humiliated by anyone. I know Prime Minister Modi, he will also not make any such decisions,” he said.