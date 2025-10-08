DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Modi greets Putin on b’day; both sides look to strengthen ties at Dec meeting

Modi greets Putin on b’day; both sides look to strengthen ties at Dec meeting

Russian President expected to visit India on Dec 5

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. File
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin to greet him on his 73rd birthday even as the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the partnership in military, energy, trade and investment sectors.

Advertisement

Conveying his best wishes to Putin for his good health and success, Modi told the Russian President that he was looking forward to welcoming him for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.

Advertisement

The summit is being organised in the backdrop of 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods for buying Russian oil. Putin is expected to visit India on December 5-6. It was the fourth phone call between the two leaders since August. Putin had also called up Modi on September 17 to greet him on his birthday.

Advertisement

Last week, the Russian President directed his officials to devise measures, including purchasing more agricultural products and medicines from India, to soften the trade imbalance with New Delhi, which was due to the heavy import of crude oil.

Speaking at the ‘International Valdai Discussion Forum of Security’ at the Black Sea resort at Sochi, Putin said he was looking forward to his trip to India in early December and meeting “his friend and reliable partner Prime Minister Modi”.

Advertisement

Lauding Modi, Putin called him a “balanced, wise and nationally oriented” leader. He had also hoped that Indian people would not tolerate their country being bullied into making a decision that contradicted their national interests and priorities. “(India) will never allow itself to be humiliated by anyone. I know Prime Minister Modi, he will also not make any such decisions,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts