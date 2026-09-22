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Home / India / ‘Modi has assured me’: Rajbhar reignites debate on division of UP

‘Modi has assured me’: Rajbhar reignites debate on division of UP

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Tribune News Service PTI
Tribune News Service PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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"UP will be divided into four parts and on the day Purvanchal is formed, a Rajbhar's son will become the state’s CM," said Om Prakash Rajbhar, UP Cabinet minister.
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NDA ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has claimed that Uttar Pradesh will be divided into four parts after a caste census, stoking the fires of a nearly 20-year old debate on the division of the nation’s most populous state, where Assembly elections are just a few months away.

Speaking at the ‘Samajik Samrasta Maha Rally’ organised by the SBSP in Deoria on September 20, Rajbhar claimed that PM Narendra Modi has “assured” him that the division of the state could happen after the caste census, agencies reported quoting the leader, who is also a Cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

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“We want to assure you regarding the 27 per cent reservation. I spoke with the PM about this,” said Rajbhar, whose party is currently allied with the BJP in UP, according to agencies.

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“He (Modi) said, ‘Om Prakash ji, your point is justified, but some people are opposing it.’ I asked him how we could move forward, and he replied, ‘I will conduct a caste census, and once we have counted the castes, there will be no difficulty,’” Rajbhar was quoted as saying by agencies.

He added that “The state will be divided into four parts. And on the day the Purvanchal state is formed, if the chief minister is to be from any caste, then a Rajbhar’s son will become the chief minister”, reported agencies.

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UP minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad dismissed the claim as misleading, saying his party was not in favour of any such division. “There had been a demand to divide UP earlier, but now the state is progressing rapidly in all spheres. Further, special development funds have been allocated for regions like Bundelkhand and Purvanchal that needed handholding,” Nishad told agencies.

At a press conference in Lucknow on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav too dismissed the idea and warned against attempts to divide the country and the state. “Those who are talking about dividing the country are also talking about dividing the state. Tomorrow, they may want to divide the country. The country is very big. We all have to work together to make our country stronger,” the SP president said.

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