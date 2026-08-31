‘Modi ji, you have made my life hell’: Girl behind abusive remarks against PM Modi resurfaces in viral video

Ruchika Singh (name changed), the teenager who was at the centre of a controversy after a video of her alleged abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy PM Georgia Meloni during a Cockroach Janta Party protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar went viral last month, has resurfaced in a fresh video in which she allegedly accuses the Prime Minister of making her “life hell” and says she will not “back down”.

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The video, which began circulating widely on social media on Sunday, has triggered a fresh political storm after the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress shared it on their official X accounts.

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'मोदी जी, आपने मेरी ज़िन्दगी नरक बना दी है' - ये बात 15 साल की रुचिका ने कही है, जिसे मोदी ने गुंडों से डरा-धमकाकर माफी मंगवाई थी रुचिका का कहना है 👇 "नरेंद्र मोदी ने मुझे इतना टॉर्चर करवाया है कि मेरा सबकुछ छिन गया है। अब मेरे पास खोने के लिए कुछ नहीं बचा।" Gen Z के आगे… pic.twitter.com/DKawGvhsFr — Congress (@INCIndia) August 30, 2026

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“Modi ji, you have made my life hell,” the woman heard in the video says. “You have hounded a 15-year-old girl so much that she has been tortured everywhere. I have to hide my face everywhere.”

She goes on to say that she has “nothing to lose” and that she will not back down this time. She is also heard allegedly calling PM Modi a “coward”.

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The Tribune could not independently verify the recording date or establish when or where the video was shot.

Ruchika’s lawyer, Anil Singh, told The Tribune exclusively that the video was not AI-generated. However, he refrained from confirming that the girl appearing in the clip was Ruchika.

The Tribune, however, learnt from sources that the video was originally posted by Ruchika Singh herself.

Sources said the account from which the video was posted is Ruchika’s new Instagram account.

According to the sources, Ruchika is currently staying with her parents in Haryana after the family left their home in Noida following the events that unfolded after her earlier Jantar Mantar video went viral and a Zero FIR was registered against her at Parliament Street police station.

Fresh political firestorm

The fresh video has quickly become a political flashpoint, with opposition parties using it to renew their criticism of the treatment meted out to the teenager following the earlier controversy.

The AAP shared the video on X with a Hindi message. The party alleged that Ruchika had been “hounded, threatened and forced to apologise” and claimed that the alleged harassment continued even after her apology.

The Congress also shared the video, alleging that Ruchika had been intimidated into apologising and describing the episode as an example of the misuse of power against a teenager.

The allegations made by both parties could not be independently verified.

From viral Jantar Mantar video to apology

Ruchika had first come into the spotlight after a video from the July 23 CJP protest at Jantar Mantar showed a woman allegedly using abusive and derogatory language against PM Modi and his late mother.

A Zero FIR was subsequently registered at Noida’s Expressway police station on July 29 following a complaint by Supreme Court advocate Smriti Singh Chandel.

The case invoked Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, statements conducing to public mischief and defamation. The case was later transferred to Delhi for investigation.

At the time, a video purportedly showing Ruchika apologising with folded hands also went viral. In the video, she expressed regret over her remarks and sought forgiveness.

PM Modi had subsequently said that young people involved in the controversy should be forgiven rather than subjected to punitive action, urging society to give them another opportunity.

Ruchika’s lawyer, Anil Singh, had earlier claimed that she was 15 years old and studying in Class 10 through open schooling. He also alleged that the FIR contained incorrect details about her age and identity.

Claims of harassment

The controversy intensified after reports emerged of intense online and public scrutiny of Ruchika and her family.

In a previous report by The Tribune during the controversy, her mother alleged that police personnel, television reporters and strangers repeatedly came to their rented flat in Noida.

Ruchika’s supporters have since alleged that she was subjected to threats and harassment following the viral video. These allegations have not been independently established by The Tribune.

The latest video has nevertheless reignited the debate, with supporters portraying it as a teenager refusing to be silenced and critics questioning the circumstances in which the new recording emerged.

The timing of the video, its origin and the circumstances surrounding its release remain unclear.

For now, what is certain is that a controversy that appeared to have subsided after Ruchika’s public apology and PM Modi’s appeal for forgiveness has returned to the centre of the political and social media conversation — this time with the teenager allegedly saying, “I won’t back down.”