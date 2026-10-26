Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” remark at an event in Patna on Sunday drew an angry response from the BJP, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the Congress of indecency and saffron party chief Nitin Nabin calling it a sign of ‘ideological bankruptcy’.

Kharge made the remark after a man at the event reportedly insisted that PM Narendra Modi was not going anywhere. The Congress chief then questioned Modi’s promise to bring back black money within the first 100 days of his government and accused the PM of repeatedly making promises that remained unfulfilled.

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Kharge also accused the BJP of “stealing votes” to capture power and alleged that the RSS had fuelled communalism since its inception.

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Reacting to the remark, Shah said Kharge had violated basic norms of public discourse by making an indecent comment about the PM’s father. He accused the Congress of repeatedly using insulting language against Modi and his family, recalling earlier remarks about the PM’s mother and references to him as a “chaiwala”.

Shah said repeated electoral defeats over the past 12 years had left the Congress without a political agenda, with the party increasingly relying on personal attacks. He claimed that the Congress had lost public support and was losing its standing among its own workers.

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Nabin also condemned Kharge’s statement, describing it as “ideological bankruptcy” and alleging that the Congress had abandoned the basic standards expected of political opposition. He said political differences should be expressed with dignity and accused Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition of dragging deceased family members into political speeches.

Kharge made the remarks while paying tribute to freedom fighter and former Bihar CM Sri Krishna Sinha on his 139th birth anniversary in Patna.

The BJP has announced a nationwide protest on Monday against Kharge's "indecent and offensive" remarks targeting PM Narendra Modi.