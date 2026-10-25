‘Modi ka baap bhi jayega’: Kharge’s remark at Bihar event triggers controversy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sparked a controversy with his remarks that “Modi ka baap bhi jayega”, in response to an audience member’s comment that “the PM would not go anywhere”, during an event in Patna to mark the birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh.

Responding to Kharge’s statement that the Congress will send those involved in carrying out alleged irregularities in the SIR process to jail, a person from the audience shouted, “As long as there is no rebellion, Modi won’t go anywhere.”

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The Congress president shot back, saying, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Let alone Modi, even his father would go).

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NDA leaders in Bihar condemned Kharge’s remarks, describing those as “unfortunate” and “reflective of the Congress’s frustration and lack of political decorum”.

“Using such language against the prime minister amounts to disrespecting the mandate of the people. Kharge is following a script written by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their family. Insulting Modi and his family has long been a Congress habit,” Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said in a statement.