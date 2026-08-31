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Home / India / Modi, Pashinyan review Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal; deepen ties with Kyrgyzstan

Modi, Pashinyan review Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal; deepen ties with Kyrgyzstan

The two leaders also discuss bilateral cooperation in defence, economic affairs, pharmaceuticals, mining, education and culture

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:55 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday. — ANI photo
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held separate talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov in Bishkek, reviewing the implementation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement with Pashinyan and agreeing with Zhaparov to further strengthen India-Kyrgyzstan’s strategic partnership.

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The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, hosted by Kyrgyzstan, and came as New Delhi seeks to expand its strategic and economic engagement across the wider Eurasian region.

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During his first meeting with Pashinyan since the Armenian leader’s reappointment following the June general elections, Modi congratulated him on his electoral victory and assumption of office. Pashinyan briefed Modi on the current status of implementation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement.

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The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation in defence, economic affairs, pharmaceuticals, mining, education and culture. They expressed satisfaction at the expansion of ties in recent years and committed themselves to further strengthening the relationship, marked by “special warmth and friendship”.

Defence has emerged as a key pillar of India-Armenia ties, with Armenia becoming an important destination for Indian defence exports. The two sides are also looking to broaden the relationship into trade, pharmaceuticals, mining and other economic sectors.

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Bilateral trade has risen significantly in recent years, although connectivity constraints continue to limit the economic relationship. Armenia’s landlocked geography and lack of direct air connectivity with India remain among the key impediments to expanding business ties.

Modi and Pashinyan also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. Modi reiterated the need for continued efforts through dialogue and diplomacy to secure peace and stability in the region.

In his meeting with Zhaparov, Modi congratulated the Kyrgyz President on the country’s Independence Day and on successfully hosting the SCO summit.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Kyrgyzstan Strategic Partnership. They agreed to enhance economic and commercial cooperation, while also promoting people-to-people ties through student exchanges and cultural collaborations.

Modi highlighted India’s strong participation in SCO meetings under the Kyrgyz chairmanship and said it reflected the mutual respect, trust and support characterising the longstanding ties between the two countries.

He thanked Zhaparov for his warmth and hospitality and for successfully conducting the SCO summit.

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