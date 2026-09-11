Modi-Putin talks begin in Delhi; $100-billion bilateral trade target by 2030 likely to figure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin began talks in New Delhi on Friday, with an ambitious $100-billion bilateral trade target by 2030, expanded industrial cooperation and civil nuclear partnership among the key issues expected to figure in their discussions.

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The talks at Bharat Mandapam come a day before the 18th BRICS Summit and amid India’s deepening strategic partnership with Russia, the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and growing Western pressure over New Delhi’s ties with Moscow.

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As a gesture reflecting India’s cultural heritage, Modi presented Putin with a Russian translation of the ‘Thirukkural’, the classic Tamil text by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. Written in 1,330 couplets, the work deals with ethics, morality and various aspects of human life.

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According to top official sources, the two leaders are expected to discuss measures to boost bilateral trade and investment, including greater access to the Russian market and more business-to-business opportunities.

Industrial cooperation is also likely to receive a major push, with discussions expected on the proposed INNOPROM industrial exhibition in India, cooperation in the rail sector and tunnelling, and development of a steel value chain.

Strengthening civil nuclear cooperation, including fuel-cycle and life-cycle support, is another key priority. The two sides are also expected to explore greater cooperation in critical minerals, fertilisers and mobility, including expanding opportunities for skilled Indian workers in Russia.

The proposed $100-billion trade target by 2030 assumes significance as India seeks to broaden economic ties with Russia beyond energy and defence.

The Modi-Putin meeting is the first of a series of high-level bilateral engagements around the BRICS Summit. Modi is also scheduled to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, while his much-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled for Saturday.

The BRICS Summit begins on Saturday and brings together 11 members -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, Indonesia and India.

India has sought to use the expanded grouping as a platform for cooperation among developing countries and to strengthen the voice of the Global South, rather than position BRICS as an anti-Western bloc.