Modi, Rahul, Kharge pay tributes to Mahatma, Shastri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 157th birth anniversary, while also paying tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary.

Modi and Radhakrishnan joined an interfaith prayer meeting and other commemorative programmes in the national capital, as leaders across the political spectrum recalled the contributions of Gandhi and Shastri to the freedom struggle and nation-building.

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The PM said the lives of Gandhi and Shastri, marked by simplicity, courage and service to the nation, would continue to inspire generations. At Rajghat, the PM attended the Sarva Dharma Prarthana, where prayers representing different faiths were offered in remembrance of Gandhi and his message of truth, non-violence and peace.

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He also urged citizens to embrace ‘Swadeshi’ by purchasing at least one Khadi product on October 2 to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy on Gandhi Jayanti.

Radhakrishnan also paid homage to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

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In his message on Gandhi Jayanti, the Vice-President recalled Gandhi’s faith in truth and non-violence, commitment to justice and belief in human dignity, and called for reaffirming these values to build a harmonious and inclusive society.

Kharge said Gandhi had led the country’s struggle for freedom through a simple life and a message that brought millions of people into the national movement. He said Shastri, meanwhile, had given the country a clear sense of purpose through his call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and had led the nation through a difficult period.

Rahul, in a post on X, paid tribute to Shastri and recalled his contribution to the country.

Recalling Shastri’s famous slogan, Rahul said the former PM had used “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” to underline the importance of both the country’s soldiers and farmers and to emphasise their dignity and rights.

Rahul said Shastri’s simplicity and commitment to the nation would continue to guide generations.