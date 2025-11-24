Modi, Ramaphosa pledge stronger Global South voice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held wide-ranging talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, with the two leaders pledging deeper strategic cooperation and a stronger collective voice for the Global South as India prepares to assume the BRICS chair in 2026.

Modi thanked Ramaphosa for South Africa’s “warm hospitality” and the “successful conduct” of the first-ever G20 Summit hosted on the African continent, acknowledging Pretoria’s effort to carry forward key outcomes of last year’s New Delhi Summit.

Recalling the shared history and anti-apartheid solidarity that define India-South Africa ties, the leaders reviewed progress across a broad spectrum of cooperation — trade and investment, food security, skill development, mining, youth exchange and people-to-people contacts.

According to the officials, they discussed new opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, critical minerals and next-generation technologies — areas where both sides see substantial potential for growth. Modi and Ramaphosa welcomed the rising presence of Indian companies in South Africa and agreed to further facilitate bilateral investment, particularly in infrastructure, innovation, mining and the startup ecosystem.

The PM also thanked Ramaphosa for South Africa’s support in the cheetah relocation programme and invited him to join the International Big Cat Alliance, a global conservation initiative spearheaded by India.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the voice of developing nations at a time of heightened global polarisation. Modi appreciated South Africa’s initiative to convene the IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa) meeting and emphasised the need for democracies of the Global South to jointly push for equitable multilateral reforms.

President Ramaphosa, in turn, assured India of South Africa’s “full support” as New Delhi prepares to take over the BRICS chairship in 2026, a year expected to see intense diplomatic engagement and multiple high-level meetings across India.

“The meeting underscored the growing alignment between New Delhi and Pretoria at a time when both nations are seeking to reshape global institutions, secure fair access to critical technologies and minerals and deepen developmental partnerships across the Global South,” the official added.

PM Modi on Sunday held his first in-person meeting with Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, reaffirming the centrality of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The two leaders reviewed progress since the 15th India-Japan annual summit and pressed for faster implementation of key outcomes across defence and security, trade and investment, critical minerals, semiconductors, AI, infrastructure development and people-to-people exchanges.

“PM Modi and Takaichi also discussed cooperation in strategic sectors and exchanged views on regional and global developments, with both leaders reiterating their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” a senior MEA official said.

Takaichi conveyed strong support for India’s AI Summit scheduled for February 2026, while both sides underlined that close India-Japan ties were vital for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The leaders agreed to remain in close touch and meet again soon.