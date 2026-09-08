Modi recalls how as Gujarat CM he toured villages in intense heat to promote girl child education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled his early days as Gujarat Chief Minister when he travelled to villages in the scorching summer to promote girl child education, saying the satisfaction of later seeing those girls become nurses and pursue higher studies was greater than that of holding posts of CM or PM.

Modi, who served as Gujarat CM from October 2001 to May 2014, said in initial years after assuming office, he would travel to villages in June in temperatures touching 44 degrees Celsius to promote 'Kanya Kelavani', his government's flagship girl child education and school enrollment drive.

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The PM made the remarks while addressing BJP workers and common citizens after inaugurating the ruling party's new office, 'Namo Kamalam', in Navsari town of south Gujarat. The state-of-the-art building will serve as the new BJP office in Navsari district.

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"When I first became Chief Minister of Gujarat and you gave me the opportunity to serve, during the initial years, I began going to villages during the blistering heat of June, in 44 degrees Celsius temperatures," he told the gathering.

"Back then, there was no round-the-clock electricity, so fans were rarely running in villages. I travelled from village to village for girl child education (Kanya Kelavani campaign), holding young girls by the hand to take them to school, urging their parents to educate them," Modi said.

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The PM noted that his efforts continued year after year and the impact of the campaign became visible much later when he returned to the same villages.

"At that time, it brought me pure joy (to promote girl child education). It was simple, quiet work -- not meant for newspaper headlines or television cameras," he insisted.

"And today, when I visit a village (as PM), those same girls I once walked to school -- now 18, 20, or 22 years old -- come up to me holding old photographs and say with pride: 'Sir, you took me to school, and today I have become a nurse; today I am studying in my final year'," the PM stated.

Modi insisted such experiences had reinforced his belief that selfless public service never goes to waste.

"Just imagine how meaningful and worthwhile that penance feels. Beyond all the years spent as Chief Minister or Prime Minister, meeting a young girl from a poor tribal family living in forest areas after 18-20 years brings the deepest satisfaction to one's life," he said.

The Prime Minister affirmed the same spirit should guide BJP workers and the party organisation, asserting power and position were means to serve people.

The BJP had instilled in its workers the belief that society was supreme and service to people should become a natural part of their lives, he opined.

"For us, society is supreme. To me, the public (Janta Janardan) is an embodiment of God," declared the BJP stalwart.

Speaking further, Modi highlighted welfare initiatives for street vendors, saying the government had sought to free them from dependence on moneylenders by providing bank accounts, collateral-free loans and digital payment facilities.

He said vendors who repaid an initial Rs 15,000 loan on time could subsequently receive Rs 30,000 and then Rs 50,000.

"Earlier, only one person in a family would earn; now two people have started earning. Earlier, they (vendors) had wooden carts; now they have permanent shops. Earlier, they used to bring goods daily; now they have started stocking goods for a week. Their lives have changed," he maintained.

He urged BJP workers in Navsari district to ensure no street vendor was left out of such welfare schemes.

Modi praised the district's cleanliness campaign, saying people's participation could make development efforts permanent.

"We want to make this our natural disposition. We want to make cleanliness our natural virtue," he said.

On the newly-inaugurated 'Namo Kamalam' office in Navsari, Modi emphasised the building should become a centre for public service and a place where people in distress could seek help.

"Constructing a building is not difficult. But through this building, the tradition of service we have nurtured must gain wider reach and expansion," he told the gathering.

Modi said BJP workers in Navsari district had continued working for development despite receiving overwhelming support from people for several years.

"Even an ordinary, grassroots worker of the BJP has never become intoxicated with power. After all these years and so much love, our workers have firmly held onto the path of public service," he stated.

"For us, power is for service. Organization is for service. Position is for service. Prestige is for service. Systems are for service. Serving every individual is what makes governance sensitive," the PM stressed.

Modi recalled that Navsari had created a national record in 2019 by electing BJP leader and Union minister CR Patil with the highest victory margin in the country.

Patil won the Navsari Lok Sabha seat with a massive margin of 6.89 lakh votes during the 2019 general elections, which was the highest victory margin nationwide that year.

"When receiving such achievements and love, anyone might feel like taking a break and relaxing. But no... this is the Bharatiya Janata Party. For us, 'rest is forbidden' (aaram haram hai)... this is not merely a slogan. Every single worker of ours strives day and night, making every possible effort in the service of people," the PM added.