Modi releases Rs 20,000 crore to 9.26 crore farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Varanasi (UP), June 18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for more than 9.26 crore farmers.
Modi released the amount during the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi. It was his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after assuming office as prime minister for the third consecutive term.
After being sworn-in as prime minister, Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.
Modi released the instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to over 9.26 crore farmers under the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer.
Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among others at the event.
