Modi salutes survivors’ strength on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

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A day ahead of Independence Day, he recalled the determination of people who rebuilt their lives despite immense loss and displacement.

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Describing the day as an occasion to remember those whose lives were upended by Partition, Modi said it had “torn apart several lives, uprooted families and caused immense suffering”.

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“Today we mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives... families were uprooted, loved ones were lost, and immense suffering was endured,” the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

He said that despite the hardships, those affected rebuilt their lives from scratch, overcame adversity and made significant contributions to the country’s progress.

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“Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

India has observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 since 2021 to honour those who lost their lives or were displaced during the Partition of 1947.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the victims of Partition and described August 14, 1947, as one of the most painful chapters in history.

“The day of August 14, 1947, stands witness to one of the most brutal chapters in history, in which millions of people lost their lives after enduring inhuman suffering, while tens of millions were forced to abandon their homes, property and loved ones and become displaced,” he said.

“This scar of the country’s Partition, which is a gift from the Congress, will never be forgotten by history. I pay my respectful homage to all those who lost their lives in this catastrophe and to those who struggled against the atrocities,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Partition was not merely a division of geographical boundaries but also the breaking apart of families, relationships and emotions.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the government honours those who endured the hardships of Partition, rebuilt their lives with courage and upheld the spirit of humanity in the face of unimaginable adversity.

“Let us remember this day as a testament to the strength and resilience of our people, and reaffirm our resolve to uphold harmony, brotherhood and unity as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

In a detailed social media post, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the stories associated with this dark chapter of history would live on in the memories of generations to come.

“Born to parents who bore the brunt and scars of Partition, I have grown up with a deeply personal understanding of the anguish of those who were uprooted from their homes and torn away from their land under the most harrowing circumstances. On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I remember all those who lost their lives in the violence and carnage that accompanied Partition,” he said.