DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Modi salutes survivors’ strength on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Modi salutes survivors’ strength on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:46 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to those affected by the Partition of India, remembering their courage and resilience on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.
Advertisement

A day ahead of Independence Day, he recalled the determination of people who rebuilt their lives despite immense loss and displacement.

Advertisement

Describing the day as an occasion to remember those whose lives were upended by Partition, Modi said it had “torn apart several lives, uprooted families and caused immense suffering”.

Advertisement

“Today we mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives... families were uprooted, loved ones were lost, and immense suffering was endured,” the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

He said that despite the hardships, those affected rebuilt their lives from scratch, overcame adversity and made significant contributions to the country’s progress.

Advertisement

“Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

India has observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 since 2021 to honour those who lost their lives or were displaced during the Partition of 1947.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the victims of Partition and described August 14, 1947, as one of the most painful chapters in history.

“The day of August 14, 1947, stands witness to one of the most brutal chapters in history, in which millions of people lost their lives after enduring inhuman suffering, while tens of millions were forced to abandon their homes, property and loved ones and become displaced,” he said.

“This scar of the country’s Partition, which is a gift from the Congress, will never be forgotten by history. I pay my respectful homage to all those who lost their lives in this catastrophe and to those who struggled against the atrocities,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Partition was not merely a division of geographical boundaries but also the breaking apart of families, relationships and emotions.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the government honours those who endured the hardships of Partition, rebuilt their lives with courage and upheld the spirit of humanity in the face of unimaginable adversity.

“Let us remember this day as a testament to the strength and resilience of our people, and reaffirm our resolve to uphold harmony, brotherhood and unity as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

In a detailed social media post, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the stories associated with this dark chapter of history would live on in the memories of generations to come.

“Born to parents who bore the brunt and scars of Partition, I have grown up with a deeply personal understanding of the anguish of those who were uprooted from their homes and torn away from their land under the most harrowing circumstances. On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I remember all those who lost their lives in the violence and carnage that accompanied Partition,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts